Saftu Plans National Strike

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says they have embarked on mobilising all affiliated unions and those outside the federation to unify against what they say is the government’s failure to protect the poor.

The union is planning for hundreds of thousands to down tool on a day of national strike action in August.

Saftu held a press briefing on Thursday and pointed to several issues they say the government has failed to resolve.

From the country’s power crisis to staggering unemployment levels.

It also cited the increasing cost of living and a freeze on public sector wages.

