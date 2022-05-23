Saftu Leadership Race Heats Up

SAFTU General secretary Zwelinizima Vavi says trade unions have become their own worst enemy.
The federation’s second elective congress takes place this week and it comes at a time when it’s battling its own leadership woes.
In March, 4 national office bearers, including the president were suspended and charged with bringing the organisation into disrepute.
