Thu. Feb 27th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Saftu, Cosatu Vow To Fight Government’s Plan To Reduce Public Wage Bill

17 mins ago 1 min read
Saftu, Cosatu Vow To Fight Government’s Plan To Reduce Public Wage Bill

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have promised to fight government’s plans to reduce the public service wage bill.

They said Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget showed that government did not value workers and viewed them as easy targets.

The budget proposes slashing R160 billion from the state’s wage bill over the next three years.

Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pampla said this was a declaration of war.

“The reality is that consolidated government expenditure includes municipal transfers, it includes agencies like Sanral, Sassa and others but the minister doesn’t have a plan to fix these structures but is targeting public servants.”

Saftu’s general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said there were other ways to rein in government’s expenditure.

“We will see more workers losing their jobs, we will see Eskom being a disaster and we will see most state-owned enterprises unable to get out of the black hole they were pushed in by the tenderpreneurs that were deployed.”

Both federation unions said they would fight any plans to reduce workers’ salaries.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

2 min read

Mchunu Hoping For Positive Talks With Unions Over Public Sector Wage Bill

1 min ago
1 min read

Tax Revenue Highlights SA’s Dependence On Small Number Of High Income Earners

7 mins ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni: Outa Has No Legal Standing To Declare Me Delinquent

23 mins ago
2 min read

Taxpayers Relieved As Mboweni Announces No Major Tax Increases

27 mins ago
1 min read

SA’s National Debt Spiraling Out Of Control: DA’s Maynier

31 mins ago
1 min read

Missing Queens High School Pupil Found At Maponya Mall

23 hours ago

You may have missed

2 min read

Mchunu Hoping For Positive Talks With Unions Over Public Sector Wage Bill

1 min ago
1 min read

Tax Revenue Highlights SA’s Dependence On Small Number Of High Income Earners

7 mins ago
1 min read

Saftu, Cosatu Vow To Fight Government’s Plan To Reduce Public Wage Bill

17 mins ago
1 min read

Dudu Myeni: Outa Has No Legal Standing To Declare Me Delinquent

23 mins ago