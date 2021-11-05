iAfrica

Safer Mining Practices in DRC

Mining is an important activity in the Democratic Republic of Congo but there are security risks. Every year accidents and landslides claim dozens of lives. With a view to reducing mortality rates, a local entrepreneur created an app that allows mine managers to follow the movements of those working in the pit. The app works in conjunction with an electronic belt. “This is a safety belt, if at a moment something dangerous were to happen to us down here, they will be alerted quickly on the other side and we will be saved” claims miner Jean Tafazali. The system integrates GPS tracking technology that also allows measuring other variables such as temperature and oxygen levels. Accidents in mines are frequent in the country and security is often not a priority. The consequences however can be devastating. For this entrepreneur and many miners this system offers new hope in dealing with a problem that has claimed thousands of lives.SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS

