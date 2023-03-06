iAfrica

‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra

2 hours ago

The capital and largest city in Ghana, is located on the coast of the Gulf of Guinea in western Africa. Named “Africa’s capital of cool” by the New York Times, Accra is known for its colorful textiles, contemporary art, popular nightlife and entertainment scenes. Black travelers of all ages visit Accra to experience Ghanaian culture and a sense of belonging. Travelers from around the world come together in Accra for Detty December. The monthlong lineup of parties and events celebrates the end of one year and the beginning of another..

TRAVEL NOIRE

