‘Safe’ and ‘Welcoming’ are Two Words Visitors Use to Describe Accra                           

Named “Africa’s capital of cool” by the New York Times, Accra is known for its colorful textiles, contemporary art, popular nightlife and entertainment scenes. Accra has served as Ghana’s capital since 1877 when it was transferred from Cape Coast. The city’s name derives from the Akan word Nkran meaning “ants,” a reference to the many anthills found in the countryside around Accra. Black travelers of all ages visit Accra to experience Ghanaian culture and a sense of belonging. Travelers from around the world come together in Accra for Detty December. The monthlong lineup of parties and events celebrates the end of one year and the beginning of another.

