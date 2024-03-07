Safari’s Secret Season: The Perks Of A Winter Safari At Lalibela Game Reserve

There’s a lot to be said for a summer safari – but there’s something uniquely spectacular about one in winter. In fact, the cooler Southern Hemisphere months of June, July and August are the perfect time to go on a safari.

Winter in South Africa is an entirely different experience than in the Northern Hemisphere. Because these months are drier in terms of rainfall, animals tend to flock to waterholes, allowing for breathtaking wildlife encounters. The animals prefer the crisper daytime temperatures – averaging 20 °C in the Eastern Cape – and often stay active for longer periods, resulting in more expansive game viewing.

For humans, too, the moderate temperatures are more comfortable than during the expansive hot days of summer, which makes spending time outside, such as on a Lalibela Walking Safari, a great option. Another advantage, particularly for those who aren’t natural early risers, is that the sun comes up later in the day.

The winter safari dream has never been more accessible, thanks to direct flights from Johannesburg and Cape Town to Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth), which take guests straight from two buzzing hotspots of South Africa to the lush plains of the Eastern Cape in less than two hours. It’s an easy hour’s drive from the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport to Lalibela Game Reserve, a place where hospitality and conservation converge in ultimate luxury.

Lalibela caters for the discerning traveller with six luxury lodges, each capturing a distinctive feature of the African safari experience. Kichaka Lodge and Mill’s Manor, both offering five-star accommodation, are the epitome of bush opulence, while Inzolo Lodge and Tree Tops Safari Lodge redefine seclusion in the heart of the pristine wilderness. Mark’s Camp caters for family fun, and Lentaba Safari Lodge welcomes guests to unwind in a relaxed safari setting.

At each lodge, guests are welcomed by the Lalibela family with warmth and sincerity, with always-lit fires and artfully placed blankets enveloping visitors in a sense of wellbeing. And for those who are particularly sensitive to the cold, every step of the Lalibela experience is padded with thoughtful touches, such as heaters in the rooms, plush duvets and extra blankets, ponchos to keep guests warm and dry on game drives, a seasonal food offering and an ever-available array of hot beverages.

A winter safari at Lalibela Game Reserve offers a truly exceptional adventure for those seeking a unique and immersive wildlife experience.