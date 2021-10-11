A new book by Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder of boutique travel firm, Indagare, traces her history exploring the best of the best in African travel. ‘Safari Style’: Exceptional African Camps and Lodges’ showcases a wide variety of high style across her hand-picked selections, which span 7 different countries on the continent. Some of the most innovative designs are in the regions that are newer to safari like Rwanda and Namibia. Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge in Rwanda is a lodge that sits on the edge of Volcanoes National Park and incorporates volcanic stone and bamboo, and also fiber-thatch strips that resemble leaf strips but are made from recycled plastic. The cottages at Bisate look like giant weaver nests tucked into a hillside. Hoanib Camp in Namibia features tents with innovative weather-proof, UV protective canvas and suspended concrete floors to capture breezes and increase energy efficiency. Both are stunningly beautiful examples of eco-luxury.



SOURCE: FORBES

