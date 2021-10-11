iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Safari Style: Exceptional African Camps and Lodges

6 hours ago 1 min read

A new book by Melissa Biggs Bradley, founder of boutique travel firm, Indagare, traces her history exploring the best of the best in African travel. ‘Safari Style’: Exceptional African Camps and Lodges’ showcases a wide variety of high style across her hand-picked selections, which span 7 different countries on the continent. Some of the most innovative designs are in the regions that are newer to safari like Rwanda and Namibia. Wilderness Safaris Bisate Lodge in Rwanda is a lodge that sits on the edge of Volcanoes National Park and incorporates volcanic stone and bamboo, and also fiber-thatch strips that resemble leaf strips but are made from recycled plastic. The cottages at Bisate look like giant weaver nests tucked into a hillside. Hoanib Camp in Namibia features tents with innovative weather-proof, UV protective canvas and suspended concrete floors to capture breezes and increase energy efficiency. Both are stunningly beautiful examples of eco-luxury. 

SOURCE: FORBES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Dance Workshop in Goma

6 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s First Bike Hotel Houses Africa’s First Bicycle Museum

6 hours ago
1 min read

South Africans and UK Travellers to South Africa Rejoice

6 hours ago
1 min read

The Perfect Romantic Getaway

6 hours ago
1 min read

South African Carpenter Turning Skateboards into Sunglasses

6 hours ago
1 min read

Bag Some Time with Former #DI Emerging Creative and Mebala Founder Tihalefang Moeletsi

6 hours ago
1 min read

Haile Gerima on the Need for African Filmmakers to Reflect on a Continent That ‘Lost Its Mind’

6 hours ago
1 min read

Finding Home Through West African Food and Cooking

6 hours ago
1 min read

Nobel Prize in Literature Awarded to Abdulrazak Gurnah

6 hours ago
1 min read

Technology is Changing Agriculture in Kenya

1 day ago
1 min read

A Blockchain Fintech Solution for Southern Africa

1 day ago
1 min read

Is Zimbabwe Considering Crypto?

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month

5 hours ago
1 min read

ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’

6 hours ago
1 min read

NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

6 hours ago