SADTU Wants All Schools Closed Until After COVID-19 Peak

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has called for all schools to be closed until after the peak of the coronavirus in the country.

Sadtu addressed the media after its national executive met virtually on Tuesday.

The union said the Education Department must consider using radio and digital platforms for teaching and learning.

It claimed the department was failing to ensure effective teaching and learning during the lockdown.

Sadtu secretary-general Mugwena Maluleke claimed a number of schools were experiencing a high rate of absenteeism due to fears by both pupils and teachers.

“There’s little effective teaching and learning taking place when you have fewer learners in the classroom than you have got teachers.”

Maluleka said teaching and learning must take place remotely.

“We also call for the use of education apps where the content is verified and authenticated by the department not to be harmful to our children and to our teachers. But we also call for the use of social media such as WhatsApp so that learning does not stop when the learners are at home.”

The union said it planned to talk to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on their requests soon.

