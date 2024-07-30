SADTU Calls For Action And Parental Involvement In Response To Racist Incidents in Schools

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) has expressed grave concerns over recent racist incidents occurring in the nation’s schools. These alarming events have been reported across three separate cases in two provinces, all within a span of less than a week.

A particularly disturbing episode unfolded at Pinelands High School, where a video circulated on social media depicted black students being placed in a cage and mockingly “auctioned off.”

Xolani Fakude, the General Secretary of SADTU, emphasized the union’s commitment to combating racism vigorously. “We are intensifying our efforts to counteract racism in educational settings,” he stated. Fakude also highlighted the necessity of greater parental involvement, urging parents to be more engaged with their children’s actions and the cultural dynamics within schools, which he described as reflections of broader societal behaviors.

Furthermore, Fakude called for thorough investigations to better understand the underlying causes of such racist behaviors, particularly referencing the recent incident at Pinelands High School. He firmly declared that racism has no place in educational institutions or society at large, advocating for stringent measures against those found guilty of such acts.