iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SACP Backs ANC Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

iec election counting

EWN

6 seconds ago 1 min read

The SACP says it is backing its alliance partner in its quest to have the IEC reopen candidate list registrations.

The ANC has approached the electoral court on this matter.

It wants the system reopened for a day as it claims it needs more time to complete its candidate list process.

“Our attitude towards the local government elections as the SACP is that, local government elections are very important because they are about governance closer to the people and therefore we would like to see a free and fair election as has happened before,” said SACP’s Blade Nzimande.

“We are also reaffirming our support for an ANC and alliance led electoral list, although we have actually said that we are concerned that in some parts of the country there has been some problems in the handling of the list in some of the ANC structures at regional level. On our part, we fully support and we are backing the ANC.” 

Meanwhile, there have been calls for the IEC to reject the ANC’s application.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

Eastern Cape
1 min read

Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

2 mins ago
1 min read

Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

3 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Pleads For Donations

23 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 10 173 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

23 hours ago
1 min read

Transport Dept Plans Several Interventions To Clear Licence Backlog

2 days ago
2 min read

SA Reports 12 045 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago
1 min read

Grace Period For Driver’s Licence Renewal Extended

3 days ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Exacerbating Learning Inequalities – Study

3 days ago
1 min read

Suspects Arrested In Connection With Whistleblower’s Murder

3 days ago
1 min read

Western Cape Rural Districts Battling Increasing COVID-19 Infections

3 days ago
SA civil unrest
1 min read

KZN Security Forces On High Alert

4 days ago

You may have missed

iec election counting
1 min read

SACP Backs ANC Bid To Reopen IEC Candidate List Registration

6 seconds ago
Eastern Cape
1 min read

Bhanga Under Hospital Observation Following Car Crash

2 mins ago
1 min read

Education Set Back By 20 years – Motshekga

3 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 7 740 New COVID-19 Cases

10 mins ago