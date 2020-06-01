Mon. Jun 1st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SACC Defends Govt’s Decision To Reopen Churches Under Level 3

3 mins ago 1 min read

Picture: pixabay.com

Share with your network!

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) on Sunday dismissed claims that places of worship were being prematurely reopened under level 3 lockdown for financial gain.

Religious gatherings of up to 50 people were now permitted across South Africa’s churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples.

Many citizens had been asking how this limit could possibly be enforced or policed.

The SACC said it was in no rush to open its door to congregants and it had given churches under its leadership up to 12 weeks to implement COVID-19 self-regulation guidelines.

“I hear people saying this is about making money… the churches are focused on who needs the immediate support that their spirituality requires, and I think this is really what it is about and we wouldn’t be able to do that now but we will prepare,” said the SACC’s general secretary Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana.

Mpumlwana said reopening churches would allow members of the clergy to administer important services to worshippers.

“This provision for the churches is not only about worship on Sunday, it’s also about opening up the space for the ministers to be able to visit and do the other administrative work, which was not possible until now,” he said.

EWN

Editor

See author's posts

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

ANCWL In Kzn Comes Out In Support Of Dlamini-Zuma After ‘Racist’ Caricature

41 seconds ago
2 min read

New Day, New Lockdown Level: S.africans Wake Up To New Reality

5 mins ago
3 min read

Grade 7s & Matrics Should Return On 8 June – Education Dept

13 hours ago
2 min read

A Good Future For SAA, Eskom – Ramaphosa

14 hours ago
3 min read

Ramaphosa Faces Thorny Test Over Virus Lockdown

23 hours ago
2 min read

Ramaphosa Calls On South Africans To Pray For Healing

23 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

ANCWL In Kzn Comes Out In Support Of Dlamini-Zuma After ‘Racist’ Caricature

41 seconds ago
1 min read

SACC Defends Govt’s Decision To Reopen Churches Under Level 3

3 mins ago
2 min read

New Day, New Lockdown Level: S.africans Wake Up To New Reality

5 mins ago
3 min read

Grade 7s & Matrics Should Return On 8 June – Education Dept

13 hours ago