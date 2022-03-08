iAfrica

SACAA Probing Kulula Flight’s Engine Failure

9 hours ago 1 min read

An investigation is now set to get under way probing why a Kulula flight was rerouted to OR Tambo International Airport.

The aircraft, operated by Comair, departed from Lanseria en route to Cape Town on Monday morning when it experienced a failure of its number one engine.

The South African Civil Aviation Authority said its Accident and Incident Investigations Division was looking into the incident.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that investigators had been assigned to establish the scope and size of the probe.

The findings and cause of the incident will be identified in the final report.

A preliminary report on the incident is expected within the next 30 days.

