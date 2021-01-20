iAfrica

SABC Workers To Down Tools

SABC

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC.

4 hours ago 1 min read

Hundreds of SABC employees are expected to head to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to protest over job cuts at the public broadcaster.

They want the SABC board to be dissolved and for retrenchments to be halted.

The public broadcaster has issued letters to its employees in recent weeks, notifying them of the lay-offs.

Unions now want President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene.

The SABC says contingency plans are in place.

The public broadcaster says the ‘no work, no pay policy’ will apply, but the unions insist their protest action will continue indefinitely. 

