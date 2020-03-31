SABC To Broadcast Grade 12 Revision Lessons During National Lockdown

Share with your network!

Amid fears that school pupils in rural areas would have difficulty accessing learning materials online, the SABC on Tuesday said it would broadcast revision lessons for matric pupils on its various radio stations.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced that learning and teaching would continue during the 21 days national lockdown through lessons broadcasted on TV, radio, and online.

The public broadcaster extended Ukhozi FM’s term one matric revision programme from one show to three.

The radio station, which has over seven million listeners, would ensure that there is minimal disruption to this year’s matric class timetable.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “This initiative forms part of Ukhozi FM’s efforts to intensify the broadcasting of educational programmes in response to the national lockdown, which has resulted in students not being able to attend their normal classes. We are very hopeful that the addition of the revision programmes will assist the students to keep up with their curriculum.”

Seapolelo said the SABC planned to extend its revision classes to some of its other 17 radio stations in a bid to bridge the information gap.

EWN

Share with your network!