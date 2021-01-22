SABC Threatened With Blackout

Share with your network!

SABC unions are threatening a blackout of all services from 11am on Friday morning if the restructuring and retrenchment processes are not halted.

They also want the board to be dissolved.

Some staff members have already received retrenchment letters.

Unions say their request of exactly how many workers will be affected has not been met.

On Wednesday, a group of employees drove in a motorcade to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum of demands to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

One of the demands is for the public broadcaster to be placed under administration.

