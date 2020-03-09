SABC Dismissal Hurt My Reputation – Maroleng

Share with your network!

Former SABC chief operating officer Chris Maroleng believes he has a chance of winning his unfair dismissal case against the public broadcaster.

Maroleng has filed papers with the Labour Court demanding to be paid R16 million or be given his job back.

He was fired last year after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct.

Maroleng said the way he was fired was wrong and unlawful.

His new court papers detail the dismissal of other executives at the SABC in a similar manner.

Maroleng accuses SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe of conspiring against him and wants the court to clear his name.

He questions the validity of the disciplinary hearing which found him guilty and recommended he be fired.

“I believe the processes relating to my disciplinary committee and the opportunity to appeal this dismissal were not followed. I’m simply interested in restoring my reputation which has been slighted by the SABC.”

The SABC has defended its action and said if they received the court papers, they would respond accordingly.

EWN

