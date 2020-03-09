Mon. Mar 9th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SABC Dismissal Hurt My Reputation – Maroleng

Chris Maroleng. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN

18 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Former SABC chief operating officer Chris Maroleng believes he has a chance of winning his unfair dismissal case against the public broadcaster.

Maroleng has filed papers with the Labour Court demanding to be paid R16 million or be given his job back.

He was fired last year after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct.

Maroleng said the way he was fired was wrong and unlawful.

His new court papers detail the dismissal of other executives at the SABC in a similar manner.

Maroleng accuses SABC CEO Madoda Mxakwe of conspiring against him and wants the court to clear his name.

He questions the validity of the disciplinary hearing which found him guilty and recommended he be fired.

“I believe the processes relating to my disciplinary committee and the opportunity to appeal this dismissal were not followed. I’m simply interested in restoring my reputation which has been slighted by the SABC.”

The SABC has defended its action and said if they received the court papers, they would respond accordingly.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Did Prasa Pay Up Or Will City Of CT Derail Its Services?

3 mins ago
1 min read

Court To Rule On Request To Amend Omotoso Indictment

7 mins ago
4 min read

Cyril Ramaphosa: SA Women And Girls Continue To Die At The Hands Of Men

15 mins ago
1 min read

Hunt On For Gunmen Who Killed 6 People In Khayelitsha

26 mins ago
1 min read

CPUT Campuses To Remain Closed For The Day

29 mins ago
1 min read

Tazne Van Wyk’s Family Considers Suing The State For Her Murder

32 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Did Prasa Pay Up Or Will City Of CT Derail Its Services?

3 mins ago
1 min read

Court To Rule On Request To Amend Omotoso Indictment

7 mins ago
4 min read

Cyril Ramaphosa: SA Women And Girls Continue To Die At The Hands Of Men

15 mins ago
1 min read

SABC Dismissal Hurt My Reputation – Maroleng

18 mins ago