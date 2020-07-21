Tue. Jul 21st, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SAB: Unfair To Attribute Rise In Trauma Cases To Reintroduction Of Alcohol Sales

4 mins ago 1 min read

Customers queue outside the Ultra Liquors in Wynberg, Cape Town following the relaxation of alcohol sale restrictions on 1 June 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN

Share with your network!

The liquor industry said that they were open to the retail of alcohol being better regulated but needed assistance to stay afloat.

It was reported at the weekend that the industry wanted R5 billion in excise taxes for June and July to be deferred to a later stage. Many outlets argued that they could not afford to pay if they were not trading.

Hellen Ndlovu of South African Breweries said that the business impacted 250,000 workers across its value chain.

Ndlovu said that it was concerning that a decision affecting these people’s livelihoods was announced overnight without prior notice.

“We were nearing 100% production capacity towards the end of the month of June, and we have now had to revert to just the bare minimum to keep the lights on,” she said.

Ndlovu said that it was unfair to attribute the rise in trauma cases to the reintroduction of the sale of alcohol.

“We have written to the Department of Health as well as Cogta to ask for clarity around the decision as well as the data that informed the decision. We are expecting a response this week,” Ndlovu said.

She said that the availability of alcohol had not gone away and there was a thriving illicit trade market, which was robbing the country of much-needed revenue.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Equity Bank’s Group Managing Director & CEO Dr. James Mwangi, talks philanthropy during Covid-19 at Africa.com Webinar

23 hours ago
2 min read

Eskom: Soweto Residents Beginning To Pay Off Some Of Their Electricity Debt

1 day ago
3 min read

Gold As An Investment Option Is Returning To The Spotlight. What You Need To Know.

5 days ago
4 min read

SA E-Commerce Is A Covid-fired Market Of Risk And Reward

6 days ago
4 min read

How Egypt Banks On Renewables To Meet Expected Surge Of Energy Demand

6 days ago
2 min read

Deferred PAYE Payments Result In R750Million In Debt Relief So Far

7 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAB: Unfair To Attribute Rise In Trauma Cases To Reintroduction Of Alcohol Sales

4 mins ago
1 min read

23 KZN Municipalities Say Ingonyama Trust Owes Over R300m In Outstanding Rates

12 mins ago
1 min read

Meeting the Changing Needs of African Women

10 hours ago
1 min read

Will Nigeria’s Unique Amnesty Work?

10 hours ago