SAB Partners With Government To Promote Responsible Drinking

As part of its ongoing #RESPONSIBLETOGETHER campaign, aimed at creating awareness and education on the impact of the irresponsible use of alcohol and the effects of harmful behaviour, the South African Breweries (SAB), in partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government, unveiled a series of outdoor murals designed by renowned local Illustrator, graphic designer and art director, Kgabo Mametja. The murals will be displayed in areas with high traffic volumes, for maximum impact to drum down the message of responsible social behaviour within the community at large. This is one of many initiatives which are set to raise awareness and educate communities on the harmful use of alcohol.

SAB has continued to invest heavily to shift norms and behaviours for the prevention of harmful use of alcohol, through the #RESPONSIBLETOGETHER campaign. The wall murals will relay impactful messages that address the toxic behaviours associated with the abuse of alcohol, including binge drinking, drunk driving, underage drinking and Gender-Based Violence.

According to Kgosi Mogotsi, Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at SAB: “Our experience through the national pandemic has taught us the importance of communicating with our communities more effectively, in a way and style which they appreciate and understand. Kgabo personally designed each mural as a symbol of our commitment to partner with government in tackling the abuse of alcohol in our communities. SAB’s 125-year heritage is deeply intertwined with the South African landscape, its people and culture – these murals are intended to further portray the deep connection that SAB has with this country.” The murals will be located across the Gauteng metros – City of Ekurhuleni, City of Tshwane, West Rand and the City of Johannesburg.

This project would not be possible without the assistance of the Gauteng Provincial Government. “We would like to thank our public sector partners for all of their help. Local government has been instrumental in helping us to secure the rights to display the amazing artworks and spreading the message of protecting our communities and its most vulnerable members from the harmful use of alcohol,” Mokgotsi adds.

Raymond Martin, Chief Director: Gauteng Liquor Board, says that public safety remains top-of-mind for government, as South Africa continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. “The harmful use of alcohol is a serious and pervasive issue, and combating it requires a multi-stakeholder response. There is a need for a collective and organised reaction from all relevant actors across government, civil society, and private sector. Regarding this latest campaign with SAB, the chosen locations for the murals are places where this message will have the highest social impact as well as where responsible behaviour is of the highest importance. We are pleased to have played a role in the #RESPONSIBLETOGETHER campaign.”

Mogotsi says that this is a project that lies very near to SAB’s heart. “Alcoholic beverages like beer are very much a part of South African culture. Indeed, it has been that way for cultures around the world for centuries and we believe that every experience with beer should be a positive one. In addition, it is an important part of our country’s economy, supporting over 1.1 million livelihoods. However, as members of the alcohol industry, we believe that have a long way to go in improving alcohol consumption patterns and behaviours across the country. We therefore believe that promoting a healthy industry that is characterised by responsible behaviour is incredibly important. SAB has been working to promote a culture of responsible drinking for many year now, and we will continue to find ways to keep driving our message. This is our commitment to a better country and a brighter future,” she concludes.

