SAA’s BRPs File Application To Appeal Ruling On Retrenchments

21 mins ago 1 min read

SAA’S business rescue practitioners have filed an urgent application at the Labour Court appealing last week’s judgment to stop retrenchments at the embattled airline.

Last week, the Labour Court ruled that the business rescue practitioners must first produce a business plan before they can take steps to retrench workers.

Unions Numsa and the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) have condemned the move, saying that they will continue to defend their workers.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola: “Now that they’ve brought the airline to its knees, they have the audacity to waste even more taxpayers’ money in order to defend their gross ineptitude and incompetence in attempting to overturn a sober judgment. As Numsa and Sacca, we condemn them in the strongest terms possible for this outrageous decision.”

EWN

