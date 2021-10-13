SAA Workers Threaten To Go On Strike

South African Airways (SAA) employees are threatening to go on a full-blown strike if their demands are not met.

The airline has only been back in the air for a few weeks and staff says many of the airline’s old problems have been inherited by the new airline.

Over 500 workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) are demanding the airline’s management hear their concerns.

Share with your network!