SAA Workers Threaten To Go On Strike

South African Airways (SAA) employees are threatening to go on a full-blown strike if their demands are not met.
The airline has only been back in the air for a few weeks and staff says many of the airline’s old problems have been inherited by the new airline.
Over 500 workers affiliated with the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) and the South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) are demanding the airline’s management hear their concerns.
More Stories
Fired Murder-Accused Mpumalanga MEC Returns To Court
Malaria Vaccine Is A Major Leap Forward: But Innovation Mustn’t Stop Here
NICD Reports 592 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
DoJ Ransomware Attack Contained
Don’t Let Racists Speak For You – De Lille
Maimane Urges SA To Vote For Independents In Local Elections
At Least 9 Dead After Bus Plunges Into River In KZN
Duo Arrested At Anti-Vaccine Protest In CT Due In Court Next Month
ANC Not Thinking About Coalitions
Ramaphosa Admits ANC ‘Made Mistakes’
NICD Reports 648 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Energy Expert Claims Foul Play Is Behind SA Electricity Crisis