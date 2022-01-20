SAA To Resume Johannesburg-Durban Flights In March

South African Airways will be resuming flights to Durban on 4 March with three daily return flights.
The embattled airline abandoned the route two years ago.
But SAA’s interim Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Kgokolo, says since operations resumed last year, the airline’s customers and partners have been asking for the route to reopen.
Kgokolo says based on data, the Johannesburg to Durban route is one of the busiest in the country.
SAA says this will further support the recovery of South Africa’s business and tourism sectors.
