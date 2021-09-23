SAA To Resume Flights On Thursday

South African Airways will resume flights on Thursday, after being grounded for over a year due to business rescue.
SAA has had to let go of several aircraft and it’s unclear where the state-owned airline will find money to buy more planes.
Starting on Thursday flights are expected to operate between Johannesburg and Cape Town and from 27 September, the airline will be flying to African capitals Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.
