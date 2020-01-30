South African Airways said that it would cancel and consolidate some of its scheduled flights where there was low demand.
The carrier said that it had come to this decision after scrutinising its current forward bookings for the month of February as it tried ensure that it was running efficient flights.
The move comes two days after it received a R3.5 billion bailout from the Development bank of Southern Africa.
Latest posts by Editor (see all)
- Eskom Implements Stage 2 Load Shedding For Thursday Night - Jan 30, 2020
- SAA To Cancel More Flights - Jan 30, 2020
- Cosatu On Using Workers’ Pension For Eskom Bailout: ‘Its An Investment’ - Jan 30, 2020
More Stories
SAA To Cancel More Flights
SAA To Cancel More Flights
SAA To Cancel More Flights
SAA To Cancel More Flights
SAA To Cancel More Flights
SAA To Cancel More Flights