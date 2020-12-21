iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SAA, SAAPA Negotiations Deadlocked

Picture: @flysaa_care/Twitter

9 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The SAA Pilots Association says the airline’s business rescue practitioners are conducting a smear campaign against pilots.

It says they have spread misinformation that SAA pilots are paid well above the international average.

The allegations come as negotations between the parties have deadlocked.

The association says it doesn’t understand why they have been locked out as they have accepted salary cuts of at least 50 percent.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Testify – Zondo

2 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure

3 mins ago
1 min read

SA Records 9 445 New COVID-19 Cases

8 mins ago
1 min read

Mkhwebane Loses Another Court Case

24 hours ago
1 min read

10 939 New Infections Reported In SA

24 hours ago
5 min read

New COVID-19 Variant Driving Second Wave – Mkhize

2 days ago
1 min read

8 725 New COVID-19 Cases Recored In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

Government Adjusts December Lockdown Rules

3 days ago
1 min read

Blaze Rips Through Cape Town Informal Settlement

3 days ago
1 min read

Cele Tells Police Officers To Be Decisive

3 days ago
1 min read

9 126 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

3 days ago
1 min read

Durban Expects Buzzing Beaches

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

SAA, SAAPA Negotiations Deadlocked

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Will Testify – Zondo

2 mins ago
1 min read

Western Cape Hospitals Under Pressure

3 mins ago
4 min read

Exhausted Healthcare Workers At PE Field Hospital Rewarded For Their Dedication

8 mins ago