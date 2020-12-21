SAA, SAAPA Negotiations Deadlocked

The SAA Pilots Association says the airline’s business rescue practitioners are conducting a smear campaign against pilots.
It says they have spread misinformation that SAA pilots are paid well above the international average.
The allegations come as negotations between the parties have deadlocked.
The association says it doesn’t understand why they have been locked out as they have accepted salary cuts of at least 50 percent.
