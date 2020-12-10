SAA Interim Board Members Appointed

Six non-executive directors have been appointed to the interim board of South African Airways.
In a statement, the Public Enterprises Department said the board members will bring a new direction to SAA.
Chartered Accountant Geoff Qhena has been appointed chair of the interim board.
Other members are Peter Tshisevhe, June Crawford, Bembe Zwane, Professor Edna van Harte and Nick Fadugba.
The board will be overseeing SAA and helping implement the national carrier’s business rescue processes.
