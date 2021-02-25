SAA Flight Departs For Belgium

An SAA flight departed for Brussels, Belgium, to collect South Africa’s next batch of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
The plane finally took off on Wednesday.
It had been scheduled to fly out on Sunday but was unable to due to risk measures not being up to global aviation standards.
The batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines is expected on Saturday.
South African health authorities have discovered this vaccine is effective against the local variant of COVID-19.
