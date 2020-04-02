SAA Agrees To Provide Repatriation Flights To Several International Destinations

Share with your network!

South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.

In a statement, the airline said that the first of these chartered flights would be for the repatriation of German citizens to their home country.

They’re expected to operate from Friday from Johannesburg to Munich and Cape Town to Frankfurt.

On Monday, the International Relations Department confirmed about 150 South Africans stranded abroad had indicated they wanted to come home.

EWN

Share with your network!