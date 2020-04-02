Apr 2, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SAA Agrees To Provide Repatriation Flights To Several International Destinations

Apr 2, 2020 1 min read
SAA Agrees To Provide Repatriation Flights To Several International Destinations

Share with your network!

South African Airways (SAA) has agreed to provide repatriation charter flights to various international destinations.

In a statement, the airline said that the first of these chartered flights would be for the repatriation of German citizens to their home country.

They’re expected to operate from Friday from Johannesburg to Munich and Cape Town to Frankfurt.

On Monday, the International Relations Department confirmed about 150 South Africans stranded abroad had indicated they wanted to come home.

EWN

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Mbalula Backtracks On Number Of Passengers Allowed In Taxis, Now Only 70% Capacity

Apr 2, 2020
1 min read

Some Spaza Shop Owners Already Feeling The Pinch Of COVID-19 Lockdown

Apr 2, 2020
1 min read

Duduza Clinic In Ekurhuleni Closed After Nurse Tests Positive For COVID-19

Apr 2, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Rand Recovers Slightly After All-Time Low

Apr 2, 2020
1 min read

SAA Agrees To Provide Repatriation Flights To Several International Destinations

Apr 2, 2020
4 min read

Africa Remains A Strategic Territory For Growth In Hotel Industry

Apr 2, 2020
1 min read

Mbalula Backtracks On Number Of Passengers Allowed In Taxis, Now Only 70% Capacity

Apr 2, 2020