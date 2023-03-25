SA Won’t Go Beyond Stage 6 Power Cuts – Ramokgopa

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured South Africans they won’t have to suffer power cuts higher than Stage 6.

His comments come in the wake of growing fears that higher stages will be implemented during winter.

Ramokgopa has just wrapped up his oversight visits to all of Eskom’s fourteen power stations across the country.

“I want to give the South African public the assurance that like I said before I don’t foresee us moving to higher, higher stages of load shedding,” he said.

