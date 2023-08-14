SA Will Face Food Insecurity if Govt Doesn’t Mitigate El Niño Impact

Some climate experts have cautioned that if the government does not take the required steps to limit the hazards of the El Nio weather pattern, South Africans will experience food shortages.

On average, the cyclical weather phenomena happens once every five years, resulting in below-normal rainfall throughout the summer season.

Climate experts fear that the country’s agricultural sector will suffer as a result, as most crop production in South Africa is rainfed.

After El Nio strikes later this year, South Africans should expect reduced rainfall and higher temperatures for up to a year.

The South African Weather Service anticipates that the cyclical weather pattern will begin to affect the country before the conclusion of this year’s spring season.