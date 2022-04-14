SA Weather Service Warns of More Rainfall In KwaZulu Natal

South African Weather Service is warning more rainfall forecast for the long weekend could set back recovery efforts.

Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.

It’s been described as one of the worst floods in KZN on record.

Forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu said: “On Good Friday, you can expect some showers and thundershowers over the central parts of the country.”

Every year this province experiences some severe flooding, but not on this unprecedented scale.

Share with your network!