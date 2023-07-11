SA Weather Service Not Ruling Out More Snow In Gauteng

The South African Weather Service says the snowfall in Joburg and surrounding areas on Monday was unexpected, but they’re not ruling out more.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says more clouds are moving over the area, keeping moisture levels high, while temperatures remain low.

“Much of the snow that was expected, was for the high veld of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of high-lying ground.”

“Not much that was expected for Gauteng, it was mainly cold conditions that were expected, however, with the cloud that moved over Gauteng [it] brought us much more of the sleet which was at some points, in the East Rand, it was considered as snow.”

“And some areas in Johannesburg were also confirmed to have snow,” he said.

“The atmosphere is still cold and we still have those clouds that are bringing more moisture in. We are yet to still see more of it overnight. It’s not as intense as what it was as the clouds are still moving.”

“As those clouds keep coming in, as more moisture comes in, and meeting the freezing levels we have yet to see more of the light snow.”