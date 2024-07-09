SA Weather Likely To Worsen, Says Disaster Risk Management Centre

South Africans are being urged to stay warm as a cold snap persists across many parts of the country.

In Gauteng, temperatures have dropped to minus five degrees Celsius, while the Western Cape is bracing for more disruptive rains and strong winds.

The Johannesburg emergency management services have advised residents to exercise caution when using fires, heaters, and other flammable elements.

The City of Cape Town reported significant displacement since last week, as gale-force winds flattened 1,000 homes in Khayelitsha.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Centre spokesperson Sonica Lategan stated, “The forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours will likely exacerbate the impacts of the inclement weather experienced so far. All relevant city services are already engaged in emergency response efforts and will continue to do so as reports come in.”