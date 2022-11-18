SA Warned Of Another National Shutdown

South Africa faces a national shutdown next Tuesday.

Unions affiliated with three major federations — Cosatu, Fedusa and SAFTU — vow to bring public services to a halt after collapsed wage negotiations with the government.

Workers have rejected the government’s 3 percent increase, and the unions say their 6.5 percent compromise is now off the table.

They have resorted to their initial demand of a 10 percent increase.

