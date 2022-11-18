SA Warned Of Another National Shutdown

South Africa faces a national shutdown next Tuesday.
Unions affiliated with three major federations — Cosatu, Fedusa and SAFTU — vow to bring public services to a halt after collapsed wage negotiations with the government.
Workers have rejected the government’s 3 percent increase, and the unions say their 6.5 percent compromise is now off the table.
They have resorted to their initial demand of a 10 percent increase.
More Stories
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries
Second pupil in ICU After Vlakfontein School Stabbing
Hout Bay Taxi Association Calls Out CoCT Over Permit Delays
SAHRC Assessing DA’s Complaint Against Bheki Cele
Blackouts Escalated To Stage 4
Search Continues For 72 people Missing Since April floods – KZN govt
Ukrainian Grain Export Deal Extended Four Months
Ukrainian Air Defense Missile Likely Caused Explosion in Poland
City Of Cape Town Cuts Off Illegal Connections
Israel’s Most-Wanted Gang Leader, 7 Others arrested in Bryanston
ActionSA Takes eThekwini Metro To Court
Police Nab Eskom Contractor For Alleged Sabotage