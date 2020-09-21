iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Wakes Up To Level 1

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma briefs media on COVID-19 level 1 lockdown regulations, 18 September 2020 Photo Credit: GCIS

8 mins ago 1 min read

South Africans are waking up to the first day under level one lockdown which allows for more of certain freedoms.

Under Level 1 Regulations you are now allowed to attend larger gatherings as long as the number does not exceed 50% of a venue’s registered capacity and is subject a maximum of 250 people if it is indoors.

Outdoor events can now host up to 500 people as long as it doesn’t exceed its registered 50% capacity threshold.

These rules are also applicable for gyms, entertainment venues and religious gatherings.

The curfew now takes effect from midnight – after that, no one is allowed to be without a permit, medical or security emergency until 4am.

You can now buy alcohol for off-site consumption between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday. You will be allowed to purchase alcohol at bars at restaurants for on consumption during their regular operating hours.

International travel will resume next month with strict protocols in place.

