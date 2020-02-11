SA Unemployment Rate Remains At 29.1% In Last Quarter 2019

South Africa’s official unemployment rate has remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data from Statistics South Africa.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday.
According to the data, the number of employed persons increased by 45,000 to 16.4 million and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 8,000 to 6.7 million in Q4 of 2019 compared to Q3 of the same year, resulting in an increase of 38,000 in the labour force.
The expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people who have stopped looking for work, was 38.7% which is slightly up from 38.5% in the previous quarter.
