SA Unemployment Rate Hits Record High Of 32.5% In Q4 Of 2020

South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data from Statistics SA. This is the highest increase since 2008.
15 million people are currently unemployed.
The stats indicate that the number of discouraged job seekers, who are counted in the expanded definition of unemployment, increased by 8,7%.
More Stories
Why You Can’t Tax A Country Into Prosperity
Budget Speech: SME Sector Is Looking For Signs Of Improved Business Confidence
8 Sustainability Trends Shaping Business In 2021
Why The Budget Speech Is Important To You As The Consumer
What Can We Expect From The 2021 Budget?
Policy Renegotiations: The Insurance Industry’s Best-Kept Secret
Consumer Financial Vulnerability Index Q4 2020 Results
Why A Recession Might Be A Good Time To Start A New Business Venture
HAVAÍC Expects Bumper Year For African Tech Startups
SA’s Construction Industry Can Build Its Way Back To Success In 2021
Unpacking T-Day: What You Need To Know About Retirement Reform Changes
Pre-Budget 2021 Commentary: SA Must Increase Revenue, But How?