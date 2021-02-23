iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Unemployment Rate Hits Record High Of 32.5% In Q4 Of 2020

3 seconds ago 1 min read

South Africa’s unemployment rate increased to 32.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to data from Statistics SA. This is the highest increase since 2008.

15 million people are currently unemployed.

The stats indicate that the number of discouraged job seekers, who are counted in the expanded definition of unemployment, increased by 8,7%.

