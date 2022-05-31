SA Unemployment Rate Decreases To 34.5%

South Africa’s unemployment rate has decreased to 34.5-percent of Q1 of 2022.
This translates to 7.9-million people in the country officially unemployed.
Stats SA said that the rate decreased by 0.8 percentage points from 35.3% in the fourth quarter of last year to 34.5% in the first few months of this year.
Under the expanded definition of unemployment, which includes people discouraged from seeking employment, the jobless rate is 45.5 percent.
This translates to 12.4-million people are unemployed. Young people remain vulnerable in the labour market, with only 244,000 gaining employment in the first quarter of the year.
