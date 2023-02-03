SA Tourism R1bn Sponsorship Unjustified – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday weighed in on the contentious Tottenham Hotspur deal – saying on the face of it that he doesn’t believe spending close to R1 billion this way is justified.
Earlier this week, the Daily Maverick reported that SA Tourism was considering an almost R1 billion sponsorship of British football club Tottenham Hotspur.
It’s also been suggested that the President would be announcing the deal at the State Of the Nation Address next Thursday.
The news has been met with widespread controversy.
And now the President, himself, has spoken out.
His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said: “The Presidency has not been briefed on this reported sponsorship, nor is there any plan to announce it during the Sona address. Even though the Presidency has not been briefed, we do not think spending so much money in the manner that is being suggested will be justified.”
