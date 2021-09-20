SA To Ramp Up Efforts To Get Removed From UK Red List

South Africa plans to ramp up efforts to get removed from the UK’s red list.

Minister of International Relations, Naledi Pandor, says there is no reason why the country should be kept on it and that she’s disappointed by the British decision.

South Africa’s vaccination programme is one of the biggest reasons why we’re still on the list.

The list was revised on Friday and 8 countries were removed from it.

And that’s despite our Covid-19 numbers falling rapidly, while there have been rising numbers in Turkey.

South African’s are currently being forced to undergo rigorous Covid testing and have to stay in designated quarantine hotels at their own cost if they want to visit the UK.

Share with your network!