SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

South Africans should brace themselves for more load-shedding over the next five years.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility will have a shortfall in electricity supply and that old power stations are the main reason for the blackouts.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says there’ll be a shortfall in supply of electricity of approximately 4,000 megawatts over the next five years.

South Africans should brace themselves for more load-shedding in the next 5 years. That’s according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Eskom announced Stage 2 load-shedding will continue until Wednesday.

