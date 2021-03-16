SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

South Africans should brace themselves for more load-shedding over the next five years.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility will have a shortfall in electricity supply and that old power stations are the main reason for the blackouts.
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says there’ll be a shortfall in supply of electricity of approximately 4,000 megawatts over the next five years.
South Africans should brace themselves for more load-shedding in the next 5 years. That’s according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.
Eskom announced Stage 2 load-shedding will continue until Wednesday.
