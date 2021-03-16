iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA To Experience Load-Shedding For Next 5 Years

Photo Credit: Pexels

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

South Africans should brace themselves for more load-shedding over the next five years.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says the power utility will have a shortfall in electricity supply and that old power stations are the main reason for the blackouts.

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says there’ll be a shortfall in supply of electricity of approximately 4,000 megawatts over the next five years.

South Africans should brace themselves for more load-shedding in the next 5 years. That’s according to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter.

Eskom announced Stage 2 load-shedding will continue until Wednesday.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Steep Petrol Price Hike Expected In April

56 mins ago
1 min read

Police probe student shooting

5 hours ago
1 min read

Bushiri Recusal Application Dismissed

5 hours ago
1 min read

SA Reports 613 New COVID-19 Cases

6 hours ago
1 min read

Chief Justice Mogoeng To Appeal Ruling

1 day ago
1 min read

Higher Education Shutdown Looms

1 day ago
1 min read

Court Sets Aside Unisa’s Intake Restrictions

1 day ago
2 min read

Students Vow To Continue Protesting Over Funding, Debt

1 day ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 006 New Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Eskom Extends Load-Shedding To Wednesday

2 days ago
1 min read

ANC Caucus Supports Public Protector Inquiry

2 days ago
1 min read

SA Records 1 541 New COVID-19 Cases

2 days ago

You may have missed

2 min read

March Long Weekend of Music & Wine at Constantia Glen

5 mins ago
4 min read

How Next Generation Financial Services Platforms are Driving Global Financial Inclusion

11 mins ago
3 min read

Registrations for Africa Travel Week Virtual Now Open

24 mins ago
4 min read

Survey: South Africans Happiest When Spending Time With Loved Ones and Sipping Tea

33 mins ago