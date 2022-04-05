SA Terminates National State Of Disaster

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the termination of the national state of disaster on Monday.

Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the virus continues to circulate, it is not causing the same levels of severe illness that require hospitalisation or the same number of deaths. While the pandemic is not over and while the virus remains among us these conditions no longer require that we remain in a national state of disaster,” he said.

The president announced transitional measures, which will automatically lapse after 30 days, including mandatory masks indoors, restrictions on gatherings, and international travel requirements.

This is pending the publication of the National Health Act after public comment.

He said, “the directions that provide for the payment of the special R350 Social Relief of Distress Grant will remain in place. This will enable the Department of Social Development to finalise the regulations that will allow the payment of the grant to continue.”

“Directions that provide for the extension of the validity of a learner’s licence, driving licence card, licence disc, professional driving permit and registration of a motor vehicle will remain in place. All other disaster regulations will fall away at midnight tonight [Monday].”

“These include regulations on isolation of persons, on schools and access to old age homes, on public transport, on initiation practices, on cargo transportation, and on criminalisation of non-adherence to these rules.”

The Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme that gives access to compensation for people who suffer from serious injury because of the vaccine also remains in place.

The period for public comment closes on 16 April 2022 and submissions will be considered for the new health regulations.

