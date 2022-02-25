SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

South Africa has joined other countries in calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
Pretoria says the United Nations Charter encourages member states to settle disputes by peaceful means.
South Africa is urging all parties to approach the situation in the spirit of compromise, respecting international law.
Russia faces unprecedented isolation as countries impose sanctions at the back of the attack.
The stock index fell more than 20 percent and trading on all markets has been suspended.
That nosedive saw over $180-billion wiped off in value.
Russia is the R- in Brics — a bloc South Africa is part of.
