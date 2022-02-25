iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

REUTERS/Umit Bektas

1 hour ago 1 min read

South Africa has joined other countries in calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

Pretoria says the United Nations Charter encourages member states to settle disputes by peaceful means.

South Africa is urging all parties to approach the situation in the spirit of compromise, respecting international law.

Russia faces unprecedented isolation as countries impose sanctions at the back of the attack.

The stock index fell more than 20 percent and trading on all markets has been suspended.

That nosedive saw over $180-billion wiped off in value.

Russia is the R- in Brics — a bloc South Africa is part of.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

1 hour ago
1 min read

Amendments Meant To Help SA Exit State Of Disaster – Phaahla

1 hour ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 411 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA’s Census Extended As Stats SA Struggles With Logistics

1 day ago
1 min read

Phaahla Welcomes Health Department’s Allocation

1 day ago
2 min read

Godongwana’s Budget Hailed For Balanced Approach

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 3 118 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

1 day ago
1 min read

WC Health Dept Stresses Importance of Quality Healthcare After Landmark Surgery

2 days ago
Mkhwebane
1 min read

Committee To Receive Legal Advice On Mkhwebane’s Impeachment Process

2 days ago
1 min read

Police Budget Allocation Under Scrutiny

2 days ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 2 334 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

2 days ago
1 min read

EFF Plans To Stage Picket Ahead Of Godongwana’s Budget Speech

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Are Sectional Title Schemes A Viable Option For Low-Income Households?

2 mins ago
1 min read

SA Tells Russia To Withdraw From Ukraine ‘immediately’

1 hour ago
1 min read

Institutions Should Be Guided By Constitution – Nzimande

1 hour ago
1 min read

Amendments Meant To Help SA Exit State Of Disaster – Phaahla

1 hour ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer