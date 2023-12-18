SA Submits All The Relevant Documentation ICC to Lay a Complaint Against Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa stated that South Africa has submitted all necessary evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in order to file a complaint against Israel.

This is in reference to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has killed nearly 20,000 Palestinians and at least 1,200 Israelis in the last two months.

Last month, Ramaphosa said that South Africa has joined a group of countries calling for the International Criminal Court to probe Israel for war crimes.

ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula has previously called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to treat Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the same way that it treated Russian President Vladimir Putin during Russia’s war with Ukraine.

Ramaphosa asked the ICC for greater urgency.

“Once a case is referred to them, they must take it seriously.” As a result, South Africa, along with a number of other countries, are submitting comprehensive documentation to the ICC.”