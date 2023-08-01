SA Sports Legends Unite For Charity

Golf enthusiasts, philanthropists, and some of South Africa’s top rugby and cricket talent are eagerly awaiting one of the most prestigious charity golf days of the year. The Gap Infrastructure Corporation (GIC) and John Smit’s non-profit organisation, Barney’s Army, are teaming up to host an unforgettable day of sport, camaraderie, and philanthropy on the green taking place on Thursday, 03 August 2023.

As the headline sponsor for the event, GIC has spared no effort in ensuring that the day will be one to remember for some 150 attendees at the picturesque Irene Country Club in Centurion.

“We have been fortunate to have collaborated with John Smit on various occasions, and now have an opportunity to partner and support another of his worthy causes. Through our time working together, we have found that we share a goal: to uplift and make a meaningful difference in our communities. This golf day presents GIC with yet another exciting opportunity to do just that,” says Roelof van den Berg, CEO of GIC.

The guest list reads like a who’s who of the world of sports, with John Smit as event host and TV host Dan Nicholl stepping up as MC. Rugby legends, Bryan Habana, Frans Steyn, Hanyani Shimange and Ryan Kankowski will also be in attendance, alongside acclaimed cricketers AB de Villiers.

John Smit founded Barney’s Army in 2012 to harness his influence and industry connections in the rugby community to support various charitable causes. The NPO mainly supports three major charities, namely the LIV Village, which assists children from the streets; the Bobbi Bear Foundation, which cares for sexually abused children; and the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund, which supports rugby players after a life-altering injury.

“Helping children is especially close to our hearts, which is what initially drew us to Barney’s Army and the three charities it supports. Last year, we were able to raise over R1 million at the golf day, and a substantial portion of these proceeds went to renovating a dilapidated township primary school in Olifantsfontein, Gauteng. This year, in addition to supporting the three charities, Barney’s Army and GIC hope to make a real difference once again in people’s lives that need it the most,” says van den Berg.

GIC will also sponsor two holes on the day and set up GIC-branded stalls, providing golfers and sports celebs a place to socialise and network. The event will conclude with a dinner ceremony and auction to raise additional funds for the charity.