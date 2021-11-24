SA Short Film ‘Deliver Me’ In Competition At Cairo International Film Festival

Paper Cranes Collective and Ctrl Alt Shift are proud to announce that their first collaboration, Deliver Me, will have its international premiere at this year’s Cairo International Festival (26 November – 5 December) where it will take part in the Official Short Film Competition. Directed by Cape-Town based Jannous Aukema (Until The Silence Comes and The Jaguars Daughter), the film was conceived, filmed and edited during South Africa’s LockDown level 4. Made for under R20,000 and a four-man crew, the project is a unique take on the documentary storytelling format.

“We are honoured and very pleased to have our project Deliver Me, screen at such a prestigious festival such as Cairo International Film Festival, a festival that plays such a key role not only in the continental festival calendar, but also is a significant on the international festival landscape,” said Durban-based Mitchell Harper, Ctrl Alt Shift producer of the film. “ We are excited and to be the only Southern African film in the festival’s competition. The journey of the film has been amazing given it’s scale and I think a testament about the success of films that have collaborative nature, along with its unusual approach to story-telling and financing will hopefully readjust many to how we approach not only filmmaking, but help shift our understanding of what trials many go through in a bid to survive everyday life.”

Co-produced by companies in Durban and Cape Town, Deliver Me is a 28 minute film, a poetic meditation on the migration of a Malawian man, who has come to South Africa to find a future for himself and his family. We follow Paul Mwase through the evening streets, restaurants and suburbs he navigates as an Uber delivery bike rider, during the coronavirus hard lockdown in Cape Town, South Africa. We come to see that he is a man driven by love for his family, whom he remains in contact with through his cellphone, his digital lifeline to those he has left behind. His work and the conditions he toils in are solitary. In many ways Paulʼs journey as witnessed in the film is a signifier not only of the struggles of isolation in an unknown place, but more generally of the lonesome months of a world pandemic.

The film will be have its screening on the 28 November and will be available on digital platforms, and is available on the African continent throughout the festival period.

To find out how to watch Deliver Me, go to The Cairo International Film Festival

You can see the teaser of the film through this link: https://vimeo.com/558692412

