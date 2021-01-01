SA Set To Receive Another Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines

South Africa is set to receive another batch of Pfizer vaccines from the US on Tuesday.
America donated 5.6 million doses as part of the Covax facility.
The first batch of 2.8 million arrived on Saturday.
The Health Department is welcoming the vaccines, saying it boosts the security of supply.
