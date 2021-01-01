iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

SA Set To Receive Another Batch Of Pfizer Vaccines

3 hours ago 1 min read

South Africa is set to receive another batch of Pfizer vaccines from the US on Tuesday.  

America donated 5.6 million doses as part of the Covax facility.

The first batch of 2.8 million arrived on Saturday.

The Health Department is welcoming the vaccines, saying it boosts the security of supply.

