iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

SA Sees Upward Trend In New COVID-19 Cases

Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya and MEC’s Bandile Masuku and Panyaza Lesufi inspect Covid-19 Quarantine sites Photo Credit: GCIS

2 hours ago 1 min read

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is on the rise.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that new cases increased by 18.2 percent in the last week.

But it’s not all gloom and doom as hospital admissions are declining.

The country remains on lockdown Alert Level Three.

“In the last seven days there has been an increase of 18.2 percent in new infections,” Phaahla said.

“The curve is picking up again driven largely by Western Cape, KZN, etc.

“Hospital admissions over the last 7 days have gone down by 5.4 percent.”

Phaahla said the Health Department would be monitoring the numbers closely.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Deadline Looms For Driver’s Licence Renewal

2 hours ago
1 min read

Health Department Aims To Take COVID-19 Vaccines To The Public

2 hours ago
iec election counting
1 min read

Opponents To IEC Election Delay Bid Explain Their Objections

2 hours ago
Eskom's Medupi power station.
1 min read

Eight Suspended While Medupi Probe Unfolds

1 day ago
1 min read

KZN COVID-19 Infections Rising

1 day ago
1 min read

There Is No ANC Crisis In The North West – Mabe

1 day ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 14 728 New Coronavirus Cases

1 day ago
1 min read

Gauteng Motorists Urged To Renew Licenses

2 days ago
1 min read

Modack, Kilian Back In The Dock

2 days ago
1 min read

Sama Warns Medical Professionals From Spreading Unverified Information

2 days ago
1 min read

Almost R120m Stolen From ATMs During Unrest

2 days ago
3 min read

Minister Nzimande: CapeBio Given The Green Light To Manufacture COVID-19 Rapid Test Kits Locally

3 days ago

You may have missed

5 min read

Largest Non-Bank SME Financier On Track To Disburse R8bn By 2023 – Insights Into A Decade Of The SA SME Sector

3 mins ago
3 min read

The Great Escape – In About Three Hours Or Less

33 mins ago
1 min read

Deadline Looms For Driver’s Licence Renewal

2 hours ago
1 min read

SA Sees Upward Trend In New COVID-19 Cases

2 hours ago