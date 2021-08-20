SA Sees Upward Trend In New COVID-19 Cases

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country is on the rise.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that new cases increased by 18.2 percent in the last week.
But it’s not all gloom and doom as hospital admissions are declining.
The country remains on lockdown Alert Level Three.
“In the last seven days there has been an increase of 18.2 percent in new infections,” Phaahla said.
“The curve is picking up again driven largely by Western Cape, KZN, etc.
“Hospital admissions over the last 7 days have gone down by 5.4 percent.”
Phaahla said the Health Department would be monitoring the numbers closely.
