SA Sees Over 13k New COVID-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 135 new COVID-19 related deaths in the past 24-hour cycle, bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 4,804.
Over 13,000 new cases have been reported, pushing the total number of infections to 337,594.
More than 178,000 people have recovered from the virus.
The latest figures come at a time when the recommended isolation period for patients who have contracted the coronavirus has been revised from 14 days down to 10.
Health minister Zweli Mkhize said it’s been proven that the infection is only present for about eight days in mild cases.
Mkhize announced the launch of a ‘COVID connect’ app, which can be used to track and trace suspected COVID-19 patients.
The app went live last month and is said to have yielded many positive results.
Mkhize held a briefing, on Friday night, on government’s revised de-isolation guidelines and the new approach to tracking and tracing COVID-19 patients.
