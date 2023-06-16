SA Security Personnel Blocked In Poland

The head of the Presidential Protection Services is accusing Polish authorities of sabotage and racism.
That’s after South African personnel who are on a Ukraine peace mission were stuck at a Warsaw airport for hours.
A contingent of 100 specialised security personnel and journalists are entering their second day stuck on the runway of the Warsaw Chopin Airport in Poland.
Polish authorities are refusing that they disembark the chartered SAA flight over a dispute regarding permits for the weapons on board.
Security and media were not allowed off the tarmac.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and other African heads of state are in Ukraine trying to resolve the war.
